DEREK MCINNES is the new manager of Kilmarnock.
The former Aberdeen boss has signed an 18-month deal with the Ayrshire side.
Billy Bowie has pulled off somewhat of a coup by securing the hugely experienced coach to replace Tommy Wright at the helm of Rugby Park.
Killie sit fourth in the Championship, five points behind Arbroath at the summit.
They have a game-in-hand over their promotion rivals though, and so McInnes clearly feels he has what it takes to guide Kilmarnock back to the top flight at the first time of asking.
The former Rangers and Morton player has been out of work since he left Aberdeen at the tail-end of last season.
It has come as a surprise to many that his next job since has come in the Championship - but he does have previous experience of winning the division, taking St Johnstone up in 2009.
“Derek is one of the most highly respected managers in Scottish football and we are thrilled that he’s agreed to join Kilmarnock” Director Billy Bowie said.
“From our discussions, it was clear he shared our determination and ambition to bring success to our club and we look forward to working with him to achieve our goals for this season and beyond.”
Derek McInnes said: “I’m delighted to be here and I’m well aware of the potential of the club having played and managed against Kilmarnock over the years. I remember the Tommy Burns era and more recently Steve Clarke bringing good success and consistency.
“I know the backing from the fans can make this club special so for me it is a great opportunity.”
Details of McInnes' backroom staff will be announced in due course.
Coaches Paul Stephenson and Alan Maybury have left Killie.
