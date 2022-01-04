JAMIE MURRAY has hit out at the decision to allow Novak Djokovic permission to play in the Australian Open.

The World No.1 has received medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19 by tournament chiefs.

Having the vaccine is a requirement to play in Melbourne this month.

But the Serbian has been granted exemption to play despite not being in that position.

The reasons for being granted an exemption, after what Tennis Australia insists is a “rigorous review process”, will remain private according to tournament director Craig Tiley.

And Scottish star Murray has passed his thoughts on the call, stating he wouldn't receive the same treatment by the relevant authorities.

The British Doubles player said: “I think if it was me that wasn’t vaccinated I wouldn’t be getting an exemption, but well done to him for getting clear to come to Australia and compete.”

The build-up to the season’s first grand slam has been dominated by whether the world number one and nine-time champion, who had steadfastly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated, would be able to compete.

An Australian Open statement read: “Novak Djokovic will compete at the Australian Open and is on his way to Australia.

“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.

“One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health.

“They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.”

The statement continued: “The applications were reviewed and approved only in line with ATAGI guidelines.

“The process included the redaction of personal information to ensure privacy for all applicants.”

Tiley added: “Fair and independent protocols were established for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Central to this process was that the decisions were made by independent medical experts and that every applicant was given due consideration.”

Djokovic initially confirmed the news on Instagram, saying: “Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!”