The Scottish Ornithologists' Club at Aberlady in East Lothian begins its 2022 programme with this mixed show from Scottish members of the British Tapestry Group, opening this Thursday.
With an emphasis on the natural world – and a lovely view out on a quiet corner of the coastal landscape from the main gallery – these are works in all manner of tapestry media, from traditional to 3d, landscape to abstract, the exhibition itself conceived as a “woven tribute” to Nature.
Scottish members of the BTG are ranged throughout Scotland and beyond, with some members on the Isle of Man and based internationally.
A wide-ranging group, many of the artists are directly inspired by their local landscapes, by the sounds of nature, by the flight of birds or the paths of animals.
Louise Oppenheimer, based in Kilmartin Glen in Argyll, creates works inspired by the area's historic rock carvings, by its seascapes and landscapes, the works often abstracted, strongly influenced by the patterns of waves or carvings. Clare Coyle, who studied Tapestry at Edinburgh College of Art, is also inspired by the Scottish historical landscape, often incorporating runes or elements from the Ogham alphabet in to her work, exploring too the natural landscape in which our history resides.
Joan Baxter's Frosty Morning, Loch Brora, is landscape view in threads, whilst Gill Owen's work Estuary is based on her view out on to the Tay from Wormit, created, like many of the works in the exhibition, during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.
To the Waters and the Wild, Scottish Ornithologists' Club, Waterson House, Aberlady, 01875 871 330, www.the-soc.org.uk 13 Jan - 28 Feb, Weds - Sun, 10am - 4pm
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.