CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is the all-new craze among health and wellness enthusiasts in the UK. It has potential benefits that are numerous, and side effects that are minimal; which is why, many people have vouched for this "miracle" compound and consider it a godsend - especially post pandemic in 2022.

Now with such amazing benefits for humans, CBD has now become a doggy favorite as well due to its positive effects on the health of our furry friends. Because of this reason, pet parents are rushing to get these oils, as the benefits of CBD are said to be extensive and potentially better than any natural treatment out there – even for dogs.

If you're a dog owner who is looking to find the best CBD oil for your doggo, and are confused as to which brand to choose then worry no more. We know how daunting it can be for pet owners to find the right products from authentic brands for their dogs. This is why we have made a list of the best CBD oil for dogs available in the UK market, so you can buy only the best for your best friend.

CBD Oil - What Is It?

Cannabidiol (CBD), is a compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD, however, is a compound that is THC-free, which means it doesn't have any psychoactive effects. In simple words, it doesn't get you high, even if you take a high CBD dosage.

The compound is known for its extensive potential health benefits. Among humans, it has worked to alleviate pain, reduce anxiety, and help with neurological disorders. CBD is first extracted from a hemp plant using an extraction method, after which the extracted compound is mixed with a carrier oil to create the CBD oil.

Is CBD Oil Beneficial for Dogs?

Like humans, dogs also have an endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for many central and peripheral nervous system functions. There hasn't been much research on dogs and CBD per se, but it is believed that the cannabinoids affect the endocannabinoid receptors.

Due to this reason, it is speculated that the effects of CBD on dogs are likely to be similar to its effects on humans. Pet owners are increasingly opting for CBD oil to help their furry friends cope with anxiety – more specifically separation anxiety – seizures, joint pain and other painful conditions. CBD is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties so it is believed to help dogs with inflammation of any kind. This is all anecdotal evidence though as there isn’t any conclusive scientific research on the subject yet.

Overall, we understand the potential benefits are great. But because there isn't any research on CBD and its effects on dogs it is hard to really say much with any scientific backing. Due to this reason, all we have to rely on is anecdotal evidence.

Nonetheless, it is also important to note that the Veterinary Medicines Directorate in the UK has not officially approved CBD oil for use in dogs. Until there is any real evidence, backed by scientific knowledge, no one can officially or outrightly say that the compound is good for dogs. And the brands we will list below, whilst great, don't promote themselves as CBD product manufacturers for dogs. These are brands making the highest quality CBD products, but not pet CBD products specifically.

Before choosing a CBD product, please consult your pet’s vet to be absolutely sure that no pre-existing conditions can put your dog’s health at risk. It is also important to note that these brands are for humans, so the potency and strength is determined according to that understanding. For dogs, you will have to adjust the dosage as per their age, size, and weight.

UK's 4 Best CBD Oil Brands to Buy for Dogs in 2022

1. Blessed CBD

Now Blessed CBD is a brand that human CBD enthusiasts love. Blessed CBD makes some of the best CBD products in the UK (as rated by Scotsman, Observer, Reader's Digest and Herald Scotland). Highest quality of CBD products, with a great range, is their unique selling proposition. Now, if Blessed CBD is so great for humans, it's definitely going to be worth trying for your furry friends as well.

Blessed CBD procures its hemp plant from the finest and most reliable farms in Colorado, USA – one of the best states to grow hemp mainly because of its landscape, soil and climate. The hemp grown in Colorado is from non-GMO farms and is quality organic hemp. And this pesticide free, gluten-free, quality hemp is used to extract organic CBD through the CO2 extraction method.

Blessed CBD uses the best ingredients, of the highest quality, to make sure the product is top notch. Their CBD oils are broad-spectrum so there is no THC in it, which makes it safe for consumption even when it comes to dogs. Because of the organic hemp being used, you can be sure as a pet owner that it won't have any side effects on your furry friend. Other products in their range include CBD gummies, CBD capsules and CBD creams.

Blessed CBD offers its products in three variants: 500mg, 1000mg and 1800mg. It is obviously recommended that you go for the lowest potency for your dog. Because a dog's body weight is much less compared to a human, the dosing and the strength need to be adjusted accordingly.

Blessed CBD is a brand that prides itself in being transparent. This is why you can easily find third party lab reports on their website, and all the ingredients that go in their products listed as well.

Buy CBD oil supplements at BlessedCBD.co.uk

2. Vibes CBD

Vibes CBD is another great potential option for CBD pet needs. They have high quality products, and their CBD oil is the best out there. They have CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, and CBD capsules available in their product range of goodies as well. The oils are especially good with the natural ingredients used to manufacture them. They use the purest hemp extract to get the CBD isolate; after which they add hemp seed oil, terpenes, and flavonoids.

Their CBD oils are better tasting as well, so your dog won't have a nasty taste in their mouth after the first few drops, but a nice fruity flavor to enjoy. Vibes CBD makes sure to procure their hemp from non-GMO farms that grow organic hemp – free of pesticides and herbicides. This allows for an organic CBD isolate to be extracted as the end product.

Vibes CBD's CBD tinctures are available in two strengths: 1000mg and 2000mg. The oil is vegan-friendly, which also means it is suitable for doggos with dietary requirements and restrictions.

All the additives are 100% natural, hemp oil is made from organic hemp seeds so they don't produce any side effects and act as great carrier oils for the CBD isolate.

Vibes CBD is a great option for your dog. If you are a worrisome dog owner who is skeptical about which product to give to your furry friend, then you can choose VIbes CBD without any hesitation. With third party lab tests reports available on their website, you can be completely sure as to what goes into the product and eventually into your dog's food or tummy.

Buy CBD oil supplements at VibesCBD.co.uk

3. Endoca Raw

Endoca Raw, as the name suggests, is all about the raw natural ingredients. The brand believes in the health and wellness that can be achieved without tainting mother nature’s goodies with chemicals.

Their CBD oils are no different. They use all-natural, all organically grown hemp, procured from Northern Europe – a place known for the sun exposure it gets, the soil it has, and the beautiful climate it has been blessed with. All of which are factors that make it the ideal place for growing hemp.

This is why Endoca grows its hemp there, to ensure a great quality plant and ultimately a great quality product. They have complete control over the entire process from start to finish. As they have their own farms in Northern Europe, they can ensure that organic hemp is grown in non-GMO environments, free of pesticides. The finished product is made by extracting the purest and most organic CBD distillate possible, using the supercritical CO2 extraction method. The supercritical CO2 extraction method ensures that you can get the cleanest extract without any unnecessary solvents dissolved in the extract.

Their full-spectrum CBD oil sprays contain all the goodness of the hemp plant with terpenes, flavonoids, CBD and CBDa. Endoca's CBD oil is also said to be potentially helpful for chronic pain to give your furry friend the pain relief they so desperately deserve. There are other potential benefits as well, so definitely give this CBD dog treat a try.

There are many options from their tinctures to choose from as well, so make sure you keep your dog's age and bodyweight in mind before choosing a potency and deciding the doses of CBD to be given. We also recommend consulting your dog’s vet before choosing the potency you wish to give your dog.

4. Select CBD

Select CBD is known for making quality CBD oil products. This is a brand very much capable of ensuring their customers get the right product and all the potential benefits of it.

Select CBD's CBD oil products contain no THC, are free of any additives that can cause serious side effects, and come in great flavors. Using the best hemp extract, grown on non-GMO farms, in an organic way free from pesticides, their CBD products are of the highest quality.

They are a European brand that believes in the organic way of life (which is why their products are chemical free). Even the hemp is organically grown at some of the finest hemp farms and their additives are all-natural.

Through the supercritical CO2 extraction method, they get the cleanest and purest CBD distillate to make their popular CBD oil. This organic CBD extract is what makes their tincture so great with its complete essence kept intact through the extraction process. They use natural terpenes and flavonoids to give you the experience you and your dog deserves.

Select CBD doesn’t hide behind shady claims and misinformation. They are a transparent brand with complete visibility. They have their products tested from third party labs and the reports of those are easily available to the customer as well. So, you can ensure the quality of the ingredients by just looking at the lab reports.

CBD Oil for Dogs: FAQs

Q. How does CBD help with my dog’s health issues?

The effects of CBD on dogs are still not conclusive, as research is still ongoing. Conclusive evidence may be available in the future, but for now all we have is anecdotal evidence. The problems faced by dogs are somewhat similar to humans - the diseases they suffer from can also be found in humans. This leads us to believe that what has helped so many humans can also potentially help dogs.

Many dog owners have given CBD to their ill pets and have noticed a difference. Dogs suffering from epilepsy, separation anxiety, loss of appetite, osteoarthritis, joint pain and other painful conditions have had some improvement through the use of CBD oils.

With these potential benefits in mind, we think it isn't a bad idea to buy CBD for your dog and try it. You can even think of it as a food supplement for your dog and include it in their daily diet.

Q. Are there any side effects my dog might experience when using CBD?

Once again the evidence is inconclusive on this because there hasn't been any scientific research of how CBD products can affect dogs. But going by how they have been affecting humans, we can assume that dogs may experience similar minor side effects.

Some of the side effects that people have reported when using CBD have been dry mouth, dizziness, lightheadedness, low blood pressure, or drowsiness. These symptoms have been experienced by people and it is believed that dogs can potentially experience similar symptoms as well.

For dry mouth symptoms, we suggest keeping a bowl of water near your dog so they can hydrate themselves and keep their tongue wet. If your dog feels drowsy or dizzy, keep a cushion or a doggy bed ready so your little friend can easily take a nap.

Q. What else should I consider before buying CBD oil for my dog?

Make sure you read the lab reports available on the brand’s website when buying CBD for your dog. These lab reports will give you an idea of the quality of ingredients in the product and also give you an idea about the concentrations. If any brand doesn't display their lab reports then steer clear of that brand as they could hiding something.

It is also pertinent to mention that the product you choose shouldn’t contain any THC as the substance is not only illegal but can prove to be supremely dangerous for your dog too.

Ready to try CBD?

There you have it – recommendations for the best CBD oil for your dog. Choose any of the above brands and use at your own discretion. But do remember: it is important to be careful with dosage and dietary specifications when giving your dog CBD.

Disclaimer: although there is no evidence that CBD is toxic to dogs, there are still no current CBD products that have been officially authorized for use in animals in the UK. Always speak to your vet first for professional medical advice.

Happy shopping!