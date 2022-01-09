The Quay Hotel & Spa, Deganwy

The Quay Hotel & Spa reopened in North Wales in spring 2021, after a lockdown refurbishment and unsurprisingly its 77 rooms have been well-occupied and enjoyed since then. Most rooms have private balconies or terraces.

This splendid, nautically-themed hotel, boasts one of the UK’s finest views.

From the outdoor terrace, and some accommodation including ours, you look left across the boat-popular, estuary towards medieval Conwy Castle and Thomas Telford’s suspension bridge. Then gaze right towards the Morfa, a beach loved by birdwatchers and dog walkers.

It’s a treat to unwind in the hotel pool or sauna. Alternatively, invigorate yourself with the pool’s water jets or the gym. Or treat yourself to a Marina Spa treatment.

Hotel staff are friendly and happy to chat. Brid Evans, general manager, says, ‘Our staff is our best asset. We’re a family.’

Sleeping Matters

From the Zen garden in the courtyard, we head upstairs to our luxury suite.

Awestruck at the view from the spacious lounge, we then admire stylish, wooden furniture, shell-themed wall art, and blue and yellow floral wallpaper.

The nautical theme continues in our bedroom, including its blue, herringbone bolster and throw.

Food for Thought

At the atmospheric Ebb & Flow Restaurant meals are excellent and plentiful. Head chef Ian Watson provides delicious vegetarian and vegan meals for us, including wild mushroom tagliatelle, and quinoa and chickpea superfood salad with sumac-spiced hummus.

Other dishes include fillet steak, lamb shank, king prawns, and hake fillet. For informal meals and drinks, it’s the Cove Bar.

Drink in the Sights

The Wales Coast Path’s a delight. After leaving the hotel, we pass the resting boats then take the right hand path to Conwy. It’s best taken leisurely, to admire flowers and bulbous rosehips, collect samphire, and hear oyster catchers.

After exploring Conwy Castle and walking Conwy Town Walls, target the Knight Shop, to see replica military items like Robert the Bruce’s bascinet.

At the nearby well, we watch The Wizard of Conwy performing magic but Erwyd le Fol, the town’s jester, is elsewhere.

The town must-see is 16th Century Plas Mawr. It's an impressive, Elizabethan town house – our highlight’s ascending the round tower, for exceptional views.

Conwy’s quayside’s perfect for pausing with fish and chips and ice cream (be alert to patient, marauding seagulls), or buying wild mussels. Children love clambering upstairs in The Smallest House in Great Britain, giggling there’s no bathroom.

Nice Touch

Definitely our balcony, anticipating sunsets which blush our room pink.

Inside, provisions include an espresso machine, Welsh Brew tea and Decantae water, with sea green tumblers. Our bathroom’s enhanced by H2k of Harrogate products. Even eye gel’s provided, and the lavender and chamomile room spray sends us drifting off.

About the Area

Walk the left hand path walk parallel to the sea, towards Llandudno, passing Deganwy’s restored, Victorian beach shelter.

South of Deganwy is the Conwy RSPB nature reserve. You may want to explore further to Snowdonia.

Or drive over Britannia Bridge, to explore Anglesey including Plas Newydd, housing Rex Whistler’s mural. Finally, stop at a famous train station to photograph its sign: Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch

Visit: https://quayhotel.co.uk

Price starts from £64 per person per night in our cosy cove room, with upgrades to Estuary facing room starting from £35 per room per night.

Louise Cahill