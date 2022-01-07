Grams, Edinburgh
Grams is a vegan café that specialises in plant-based meals and covers a variety of dietary needs, including gluten-free alternatives. Popular for brunch, Grams dishes include vegan nachos with cashew cheese sauce, avocado, and pulled 'pork,' as well as clean beans on sourdough toast with a tofu scramble topping. IG: @gramsedinburgh
Baba, Edinburgh
Baba, which celebrates the flavours of the Levant, is the creation of the team behind Glasgow's award-winning Ox and Finch restaurant. You'll discover a range of mezze and grill platters great for sharing including chargrilled broccoli with lentils, pomegranate, and hazelnuts and cauliflower shawarma among the main courses. IG: @babaedinburgh
The Hug and Pint, Glasgow
The Hug and Pint is the ideal spot for some live music, drinks and a bite to eat from the dedicated vegan kitchen. Its menu is inspired by Asian cuisine and changes everyday, but expect excellent dishes like miso aubergine, Korean kimchi, and jackfruit curry. IG: @thehugandpint
Ranjit’s Kitchen, Glasgow Southside
Food at Ranjit’s Kitchen – one of Glasgow’s best restaurants – is entirely vegetarian. Ranjit, who is originally from Punjab, delivers her unique recipes and love for cooking that make this restaurant a hidden gem. Vegan staples include dahl (lentil), channa and aloo (potato)-based curries, along with deep-fried vegetable pakoras, sweet chutneys and tangy pickles. IG: @ranjitskitchen
