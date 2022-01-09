A good new year to one and all. But let’s face it, it’s tough waking up on a cold, dreich January morning expecting to be optimistic, bright, and breezy.

My solution? A good brunch. I’m too sleepy for a big breakfast, too hungry to wait till lunch.

My body clock says 11.30am is the perfect moment for a delicious comfort plate of healthy fresh food, then I’m happy until supper time. And, after all the over-indulgence of the last few weeks, I might be lucky and a few extra pounds will drop off.

This dish can be pre-prepared, refrigerated and assembled in no time – just as the hunger munchies bite.

POACHED EGGS

Use eggs that are as fresh as possible because the egg white – albumen – will firm more easily rather than dissolve into the water as it would if the egg was older.

Prepare a frying pan with water, bring to the boil, and then lower the heat so that the water is just

simmering with little movement.

Break each egg to a small ramekin or tea strainer and gently tip it into the water.

Continue adding eggs, leaving plenty of space around each one.

Simmer gently for 3 minutes for eggs that will be soft inside, 4 minutes for harder yolks.

Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon, blot on some kitchen paper and serve immediately.

If you want to keep the eggs to re-heat later, add them to a bowl of iced water to stop them cooking.

Drain and store in an airtight container refrigerated for up to 4 days.

To reheat, add to warm water for a further 2 minutes.

AVOCADO GUACAMOLE

2 ripe avocados

Juice of half lime

Bunch fresh coriander, finely chopped

½ red onion and 3 cherry tomatoes, finely chopped

Tabasco sauce

Sea salt

Method

Scoop out the flesh of the avocados and mash with a fork.

Mix in all the other ingredients and season to taste, making it as spicy as you prefer.

Store for up to 4 days refrigerated in a sealed jar with a little olive oil on top to prevent discolouration.

POACHED EGGS, GUACAMOLE, FIGS, FETA AND SOURDOUGH BRUNCH

Per person

1 slice sourdough bread, toasted

Butter

2-3 tablespoons guacamole

2 warm soft poached eggs

Sea salt and black pepper

60g feta cheese, cubed

2 figs, quartered

Method

Extra tabasco sauce to taste.

Pile the guacamole onto the hot buttered toast.

Balance the warm eggs on top and season with salt and black pepper.

Crumble the feta cheese across and decorate with quarters of fresh fig and sprigs of coriander.

