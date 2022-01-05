ASYMPTOMATIC people who test positive for Covid on a lateral flow device will no longer be expected to get a confirmatory PCR test, under changes designed to free up pressure on testing services.

Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that self-isolation can be cut from 10 to seven days if people have had at least three vaccine doses and also test negative for the virus on an LFD on days six and seven.

It comes as surveillance revealed that an estimated one in 20 people in Scotland were infected in the week to December 31 - the highest prevalence at any point in the pandemic, and up from one in 40 the previous week.

In England, around one in 15 people were believed to be infected.

Data also shows that the Omicron variant is now making up around 91 per cent of cases in Scotland, based on the prevalence of swabs featuring the S-gene dropout - a genomic marker common to Omicron.

