ASYMPTOMATIC people who test positive for Covid on a lateral flow device will no longer be expected to get a confirmatory PCR test, under changes designed to free up pressure on testing services.
Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that self-isolation can be cut from 10 to seven days if people have had at least three vaccine doses and also test negative for the virus on an LFD on days six and seven.
It comes as surveillance revealed that an estimated one in 20 people in Scotland were infected in the week to December 31 - the highest prevalence at any point in the pandemic, and up from one in 40 the previous week.
In England, around one in 15 people were believed to be infected.
Data also shows that the Omicron variant is now making up around 91 per cent of cases in Scotland, based on the prevalence of swabs featuring the S-gene dropout - a genomic marker common to Omicron.
More to follow
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.