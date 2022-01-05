A Scottish expat who allegedly shot and killed his wife in the US could potentially face the death penalty if convicted of the crime.

Wayne Fraser, originally from Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire, was arrested after his university professor wife who used a wheelchair, 55-year-old Natalie Ryan-Fraser was found dead on December 30 following what appeared to be a fatal shooting.

Mrs Ryan-Fraser, who used a wheelchair, was visiting her 45-year-old husband from San Angelo, Texas, at a rented flat in Caledonia, Mississippi where he was living and working.

Mr Fraser was arrested and charged after police were called to the property at around 8am on December 30, 2021 following claims that a gun had been shot.

Mrs Ryan-Fraser was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities recovered a 9-millimeter handgun at the property.

Mississippi is one of 32 states that still uses the death penalty if someone is convicted of murder, meaning if Mr Fraser is convicted there is a possibility he could face death row.

The last execution in the state was on November 17, 2021, and was the first in nine years.

The Sun reported that it is understood that Mr Fraser met his future wife online before he went to the US in 2010.

She reportedly visited Scotland in 2011 and he eventually emigrated to start a new life in Texas with her. He applied for citizenship and the couple married in 2014.

Mr Fraser is being remanded at Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in Columbus, with bail set at $500,000, the equivalent of £371,000.

Students and staff at Angelo State University, where Mrs Ryan-Fraser worked received an email from president Dr Ronnie Hawkins paying tribute to her.

He said: "It is with a heavy heart that I notify our campus community of the loss of one of our long-term faculty members, Natalie Ryan.

"Natalie was a senior instructor in English and Modern Languages, and made an impact on the lives of countless students.

"On behalf of ASU leadership, we extend our deepest sympathy and support to her family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time. Natalie made a difference in the lives of many and will be missed."