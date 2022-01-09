What's the story?
Cheer.
Where everybody knows your name?
That's Cheers. I mean Cheer – the hit Netflix documentary series about competitive cheerleading is coming back for a second series.
Why should I watch?
It is utterly compelling viewing. We are talking about a fascinating microcosm packed with eclectic and tenacious characters, not to mention gravity-defying skills and drama worthy of any soap opera.
The debut series centred on the squad from Navarro College in Texas as they bid to win a national title.
Tell me more.
As the show returns, all that glitters is not gold. The members of Navarro Cheer find their newfound stardom is threatening the dynamic of their close-knit group.
The latest series charts the foibles of fame and the upheaval of the pandemic, while dealing with serious criminal accusations made against teammate Jerry Harris, which he denies.
Anything else?
Enter stage right the fierce rivals hell-bent on stealing Navarro's crown: Trinity Valley Community College. The show's new kids quickly prove themselves worthy adversaries as they face struggles and triumphs that extend off the mat.
As the 2021 championship title race heats up, expect some surprising detours for old favourites and a slew of fresh faces determined to make a name for themselves.
When can I watch?
The second series of Cheer is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday.
