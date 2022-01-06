Ensuring anonymity, secure transactions and instant payouts, BTC is one of the most convenient mediums for gambling.

However, despite its popularity, the UK gambling regulator is yet to license online casinos that accept Bitcoin for payments. That said, there are still ways for UK residents to gamble with BTC.

In this article, you will find a list of the best Bitcoin casinos in the world and the top-rated UK gambling platforms that may not directly support crypto but accept a wide range of intermediary payment methods so you can still use crypto on betting sites and UK casinos.

Top Bitcoin Casino Sites

The Best Bitcoin Casinos

Most of these sites are not regulated by UKGC; however, they are still safe and legal to use provided you or your IP address are not physically located in the United Kingdom or other restricted territories.

FortuneJack Casino-Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

2000+ games available

25 spins as a welcome bonus

45% cashback with VIP program

No withdrawal limit

FortuneJack is hands-down the best cryptocurrency gambling platform available and thus a great choice for any online punter.

First off, there is an impressive selection of games, starting from 39 different roulette variants to all types of slots. What's more, FortuneJack Casino recently added their own sportsbook to the mix, covering 24 different sports, as well as live Bitcoin betting on football, tennis and other popular markets.

Best of all, FortuneJack has some of the most generous sign-up offers out there. This crypto casino welcomes new players with 50 free spins and 20% cashback on their first deposit (no wagering). Those who already have an account are treated to regular drops & wins, reload bonuses and free bets.

Pros:

32 jackpot slots

Fast and immediate withdrawals

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

No apps for Android and iOS

Many restricted countries

Crypto Thrills Casino- Best for Table Games

Accepts deposits in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin

Pay for crypto with credit card

120+ slots

Less than 10 minutes cashout time

Crypto Thrills Casino is a great platform for BTC users and fans of table games. At this Bitcoin casino, you can choose from 10+ card and dice games, as well as several variants of roulette. And should you want to up the excitement, try one of the exciting live dealer tables, giving you as real a gambling experience as you can get online.

As for bonuses, this casino’s got ‘em. From 20 free spins on Roaring 20's to monthly paybacks on your losses and daily deals, there are freebies always available at Crypto Thrills Casino—all you have to do is sign up and start playing.

Pros:

Customer support available through live chat or email

Well-designed & modern looking website

Mobile optimised games available

Cons:

No license

Many restricted countries

Rocketpot Bitcoin Casino- Best for Game Selection

Win up to 20 BTC as you advance in tiers

10% daily cashback for existing players

3,000+ casino games

41 industry-leading game providers

Rocketpot Bitcoin Casino has one of the biggest offers of games—over 3,000 titles guaranteed to satisfy the needs of even the pickiest Bitcoin gamblers.

On top of these, Rocketpot Casino hosts more than 300 live dealer games and a varied sportsbook, complete with live streaming of the most popular sports.

All the games are organized in separate tabs on the home page, accompanied with a list of the most recent winners, accepted payment options and a detailed guide on why you should make Rocketpot Bitcoin Casino your go-to site for crypto gambling. If you still have questions, you can always contact the prompt and helpful customer support via live chat and email.

Pros:

Live streamed matches

Leaderboard prizes

eSports betting available

Cons:

Fiat currencies not supported

Not licensed

Bonuses could be better

CloudBet -Best for Bitcoin Sports Betting

BTC withdrawals requests are processed instantly

Licensed by the Curaçao gambling authority

Tiered loyalty scheme

Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, USD coins, USDT, & Gold Coin

Fancy betting on your favourite sport with Bitcoin? Cloudbet can accommodate.

This Bitcoin bookie covers a wide range of sports, including the most popular events like cricket and football, as well as horse races, eSports, and virtual sports. Players can place their bets beforehand or after the match has started, thanks to Cloudbet’s in-play feature.

It may be one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks, but Cloudbet has more to offer. This casino collaborates with some of the top-rated software providers to deliver over 900 casino games, all of which can be enjoyed for a minimum deposit of 0.001 BTC. If you win, you will get your winnings instantly, provided you adhere to the casino’s rules and regulations.

Pros:

24/7 live chat and email

Daily promotions

Mobile platforms supported

Cons:

Still quite new to the market

The UK’s Top Bitcoin Online Casinos

There are currently no UKGC-licensed casinos that accept BTC deposits and withdrawals.

However, there are ways to get around restrictions. You can always sign up for a traditional e-wallet, like PayPal or Skrill, buy or get cryptocurrency in the wallet linked to your account and then make Bitcoin casino deposits through Neteller or PayPal.

Below is a list of the best casinos that accept a wide range of banking options, thus opening up opportunities for Bitcoin gambling in the UK.

888 Casino- Best No Deposit Bonus

2000+ games

Licensed by the UKGC & Gibraltar Gambling Commission

30+ deposit methods accepted

Award-winning casino

888 Casino is undoubtedly one of the safest, most diverse and feature-rich online gambling sites in the world.

On top of that, it is one of the few that offer a no deposit bonus for new users—a rare occurrence among well-established casinos which already have gained enough traction with gamblers. More specifically, the 888 Casino sign up offer of a £88 no-deposit bonus coupled with a 100% match on the first deposit is the best in the business.

Speaking of best, 888 Casino has an outstanding live casino that boasts dozens of live dealer games. The site also hosts more than 400 casino games, all of which have demo versions so you can get familiar with them before you start staking real money.

Pros:

High withdrawal limit

Mobile app available

Established in 1997

Cons:

Selection of table games is somewhat limited

NetBet- Best for Progressive Jackpots

Various e-wallets accepted

High RTP rate

1000+ games

UKGC-licensed

NetBet’s bonuses are plentiful and very diverse. In addition to the generous 500 spins as part of the new user’s bonus, there are regular drop&win bonuses, monthly specials and daily free games. There is also an amazing Players Club that treats loyal customers with real money spins.

In addition to the standard casino, NetBet also has a live and Vegas casino where punters can try their luck at slots, roulette, cards, and many other side games.

But what really stands out here are the jackpots. With more than 20 titles in their online jackpot collection, this is your chance to play and become a millionaire overnight. Plus, the payouts are progressive, so they will keep on increasing until a lucky winner claims them.

Pros:

NetBet apps available

Virtual & eSports betting available

25 live games

Cons:

Doesn’t accept BTC directly

10bet- Best Loyalty Program

10+ live betting markets

Betting on virtual sports available

Regular cash prizes & free spins for new players

446 slots

Founded in 2003, 10Bet is one of the UK’s most reliable and trusted sportsbooks and casinos.

In addition to classic video slots and table games, players can indulge in some of the most diverse live dealer variants on the market—this casino has a total of 36 games in its Evolution-powered live casino. So live roulette, baccarat & sic bo? Yes, thanks to 10Bet.

But what this site is best at is taking care of its customers. Limited to just 100 bettors, the Ten Club gives amazing VIP perks, ranging from customised deals and personal account managers to reduced wagering requirements and faster withdrawals.

Pros:

Great live casino

20 free spins as part of seasonal promotions

PayPal, Neteller & Skrill accepted

Cons:

Licensed by the MGA & Republic of Ireland, not the UKGC

Yako Casino-Best Welcome Bonus

Great selection of side games like bingo and dice

100% bonus up to £99 on first deposit

Live chat, email & phone available

Free spins with regular promotions

Yako Casino may not be one of the most renowned casino sites in the UK, but it has all the features required to play with big boys like bet365 and Betfred.

These range from a great selection of games to 24/7 live support, both of which are supported by Yako Casino.

Next up on the best casino checklist—payment methods. Luckily, this site accepts a wide range of banking options from Skrill and Netteler to Visa and Mastercard.

Finally, the welcome bonus, which is the best part about Yako Casino. New players are greeted with a generous 100% bonus up to £99 on their first deposit—an offer that goes beyond what competitors offer.

Pros:

Great progressive jackpots

Mobile optimised site

700+ games

Cons:

40x wagering requirements

FAQs

Is online bitcoin gambling legal in the UK?

Yes, UK residents can gamble in bitcoin and other decentralised currency. However, for operators to obtain a license from the UK Gambling Commission, they must meet the organisation's anti-money laundering requirements, which many Bitcoin casinos have not been able to do yet.

What is the best Bitcoin casino?

The best crypto casino should first and foremost meet players’ needs in terms of games variety, welcome bonuses and loyalty promotions, as well as be safe, reliable and secure.

What is a Bitcoin casino?

Bitcoin casinos, just like regular casinos, offer a wide variety of games, including popular ones, such as slot machines, video poker, roulette, and blackjack. Moreover, Bitcoin casinos are safer, faster and better at ensuring your privacy.

Final Word

Whether you are new to blockchain and the Bitcoin gambling world or already have experience, we hope we have helped you choose which Bitcoin casino UK best fits your needs.