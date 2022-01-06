FORMER Prime Minister Tony Blair was Knighted in the New Year Honours and given the highest ranking possible.
He was appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.
However, the appointment has promped an angry backlash with more 700,000 people signing a petition for the honour to be rescinded.
Sir Tony faced years of criticism over taking th UK into the Iraq War. A report by Sir John Chilcot in 2016, found he had overplayed evidence about Saddam Hussein’s weaponry and ignored peaceful means to send troops into the country.
With a growing number of people calling for him to hand the honour back we want to know what you think? Should Sir Tony give it back?
