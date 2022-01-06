HARRISON Panayiotou has hit out at the ‘toxic’ environment he claimed he encountered at Livingston.
The former Leicester City striker joined the Lions from Aldershot Town on a two-year deal back in August.
But the 27-year-old failed to start a single game for the Almondvale side and managed just four substitute’s appearances.
He was freed on New Year’s Day to allow him to head back to England, with Livi boss David Martindale insisting the marksman was ‘very much a top professional and a good type’.
However, Panayiotou - who had a previous loan spell with Raith Rovers in 2016 - has not been as complimentary about his time north of the border after returning to Aldershot on an 18-month deal.
He said: “My spell in Scotland didn’t go how I wanted it to.
“To be honest, I wasn’t happy there and, for me, the environment became a bit toxic.
“If I knew I wasn’t going [there] to play then I probably would have stayed here.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me, but we move on.”
He told Shots TV: “It was definitely a different environment and it was a big experience, but I’m here now.”
