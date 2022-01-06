The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed there is a case of bird (avian) flu in a person in the South West of England.
They have said the risk to the wider public from avian flu is very low, but people should refrain from touching sick or dead birds.
In a statement, it said: “Bird to human transmission of avian flu is very rare and has only occurred a small number of times in the UK previously.
“The person acquired the infection from very close, regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period of time.
“All contacts of the individual, including those who visited the premises, have been traced and there is no evidence of onward spread of the infection to anyone else. The individual is currently well and self-isolating.”
How humans get bird flu
According to the NHS, bird flu can be spread by close contact with an infected bird (dead or alive).
This includes touching infected birds, touching droppings or bedding or killing or preparing infected poultry for cooking.
