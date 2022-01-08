IT has been a much-beloved part of life for generations of Glaswegians. Over the past century, two different Kelvin Hall buildings have stood on the same site in the city's west end.

The first opened in 1918 with the purpose of hosting exhibitions and entertainment. This building was destroyed by a fire in 1925 and a majestic replacement was constructed soon afterwards – a veritable phoenix rising from the ashes.

The Kelvin Hall as we now know it opened its doors in 1927 and has played a prominent role in Glasgow's cultural heritage ever since. Here are some of the highlights.

The Kelvin Hall in Glasgow in 1950. Picture: Newsquest

Prestigious exhibitions

The original use for the Kelvin Hall was to house large-scale national and international exhibitions, such as the Glasgow Civic and Empire Exhibition in 1931 and the Century of Progress Exhibition in 1935. During the Second World War, the building was converted into a factory for barrage and convoy balloons.

READ MORE: The secrets of how Glasgow's Kelvin Hall was transformed into a prison for new TV drama

A place in the history books

After the war, the Kelvin Hall played host to the 1951 Festival of Britain, motor shows, modern homes exhibitions, world championship boxing, as well as concerts by the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Ella Fitzgerald, Elton John and The Kinks. In 1955, US superstar evangelist Billy Graham preached there to packed crowds as part of his six-week crusade in Scotland.

The crowds await US evangelist Billy Graham at the Kelvin Hall in 1955. Picture: Newsquest

All the fun of the fair

Many folks will have fond memories of when the carnival and circus would roll into town and set up stall in the Kelvin Hall. A dizzying whirl of sights and sounds and smells – be it a wee spin on the waltzers, winning a goldfish at the coconut shy or the pungent stench of elephant dung that often hung in the air. The refurbishment of the building in the 1980s marked the end of this era.

High octane scenes from the annual carnival at the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow. Picture: Newsquest

Wheels of fortune

The Museum of Transport moved to the Kelvin Hall from Pollokshields in 1987 (it upped sticks again in 2011 when Riverside Museum, designed by the late Zaha Hadid, opened). But, for those growing up during the late 1980s to the early noughties, or who had children of their own during this time, the building will always be synonymous with cars, trams and life in the fast lane.

READ MORE: The secrets of how Glasgow's Kelvin Hall was transformed into a prison for new TV drama

Sporting legends

Olympic champions Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Mo Farah, as well as Scottish stars such as Liz McColgan-Nuttall and Laura Muir, are among the raft of greats to have graced the track at the Kelvin Hall during its tenure as an international indoor athletics venue. The arena also hosted world-class gymnastics, with the Glasgow Grand Prix & World Cup held over a number of years.