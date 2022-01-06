KASH FAROOQ has retired from boxing due to 'unforeseen circumstances' and will now take up the role of 'Head of Talent' with St Andrew's Sporting Club.

The 26-year-old bantamweight, who became the first British Asian to hold the Lonsdale belt in 2018, has hung up his gloves and will now focus on a backroom role.

Farooq won 16 of his 17 career fights - with six of those achieved via knock-outs - with his solitary defeat coming at the hands of a points decision in his bout with fellow Scot Lee McGregor in November 2019.

His final match was against Luis Gerardo Castillo at Matchwood Headquarters, where he was victorious due to a unanimous points decision.

"It will come as a shock but due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to announce that Kash Farooq is hanging up his gloves and retiring from professional boxing," a statement from St Andrew's Sporting Club read.

"We are truly honoured to have been given the privilege to guide the bantamweight through his career, from [his] professional debut in October 2015 to his final fight last August.

"As a young teenager entering the boxing gym, the heights he has reached likely seemed unimaginable, through his incredible journey from dinner shows to 'Eddie's back garden', his story is the epitome of what is truly possible in this game with hard work and determination.

"Kash Farooq has always been an integral part of the St Andrew's Sporting Club and that will continue as we are delighted to announce he will be joining our backroom team as 'Head of Talent'. He has an invaluable wealth of skill and experience he is ready to pass on to our stable. Although 'The Untouchable Kash Farooq' retires from being a boxer, we are excited to begin this new chapter together.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the British Boxing Board of Control and their support on the matter. Their procedures offer as a safeguard offering protection and prevention to potential harm, with the health and safety of the boxers being paramount at all times."