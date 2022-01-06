MICHAEL GARDYNE has been released from his Inverness contract by mutual consent six months on from his move from their rivals Ross County.
The 35-year-old midfielder was a regular feature in Billy Dodds' starting XI up until mid-November when he fell down the pecking order, and has not featured for the Caley Jags at all since.
Gardyne was one of 10 players released by County at the end of last season as the Highland outfit retained their Premiership status and counts Greenock Morton, Dundee United and Kilmarnock among his former clubs after coming through the youth ranks at Celtic.
He made 11 appearances in total for Inverness this season, scoring five goals.
"Michael Gardyne has left ICTFC after the player and the club mutually agreed to end his current contract," read a brief statement on the club's website.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.