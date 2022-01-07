RESIDENTS in Glasgow are expressing their outrage over the condition of the city's roads this morning.

Scots across the central belt have woken up to a heavy downpour of snow as a Met Office yellow weather warning remains in effect today.

With multiple vehicles stranded on the M8 this morning and road maintenance focuing on getting heavy traffic moving, some Glasgow locals have been up in arms on social media over the city centre road conditions.

One person said: ""No gritters out anywhere?!! Hamilton Road, Tollcross Road, London Road, all main roads, all the same!"

Another user said: "After what can only be described as a hazardous journey into work, thanks to the 'weather' I can confidently say that our priorities in terms of what the authorities are prioritising are all wrong. The roads in and around Glasgow are a disgrace."

The Herald's sister paper the Glasgow Times have been updating locals on the current roads conditions this morning and have asked Glasgow City Council for comment today.

However, last night a GCC spokesperson had said: "The Met Office has issued a yellow warning forecasting snow and ice overnight and in the morning so our gritters will be out during the night and first thing."

Road maintenance firm BEAR Scotland have been out all of this morning across Scotland and multiple warnings across the country have been issued by local authorities for drivers to take care and plan ahead.

The yellow weather warning is in place until 12pm today and covers all of Scotland's west-coast.

The Met Office have also warned of some power outages in certain areas and some rural communites could be cut off.

They are also warning everyone to look out for icy patches on roads and pavements and untreated areas.