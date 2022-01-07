Piers Morgan has warned internet trolls that “cowardly threats have consequences” after death threats sent to him and his son Spencer were reported to police.
The TV star reportedly received messages telling him he was “a marked man” and it was a “promise” that he was “getting killed”.
The troll also threatened Morgan’s son Spencer, 28, who was reportedly told he would “get it” if his dad did not.
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly making death threats, according to The Sun newspaper, where Morgan is returning as a columnist.
Cowardly threats have consequences. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/rdKxWUZrZb— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2022
Piers Morgan told the newspaper: “People think it’s perfectly OK to make death threats to public figures on social media but it’s not — there has to be a line drawn, especially when family members are targeted.
“That’s why I reported it and I am grateful to the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police for taking it so seriously.”
He added on Twitter: “Cowardly threats have consequences.”
The Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for confirmation.
