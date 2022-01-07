PHILIPPE COUTINHO will join Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona.
The deal also includes an option to buy and the midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who he played with at Liverpool, once he has completed a medical and received a work permit.
A statement read: “Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.
“The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.”
If the deal is completed by Monday, he could face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.
