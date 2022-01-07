They call it Bonnie Scotland for a reason. Whether it’s castles, glens, cityscapes or beaches, the country has splendid views almost everywhere you turn. This Sunday, we’ll reveal our 20 most Instagrammable views for 2022. To kick it off we asked our picture editor Craig Alexander, who decides what photos go in The Herald, for his favourite vista and why.
Dun na Cuaiche Watchtower in Inveraray looking west up Loch Fyne.
This is a magical view. It takes in vistas up Loch Fyne and is an ever changing view depending on the season or the time of day. On a clear autumn day the loch can look like a large mirror with Inveraray’s impressive Georgian façade glinting and nature's beautiful colours reflecting in the still water. Even on a normal west of Scotland day (cloudy and overcast) it can change minute by minute. Beautiful cloud formations and shafts of sunlight come down from the heavens above almost like it’s a religious painting. A view well worth the effort and never the same twice.
See the full list on Sunday, and send your favourite views to picoftheday@theherald.co.uk
