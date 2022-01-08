GARDENERS face a Brexit bombshell as new rules come into force, the Herald's horticultural expert Dave Allan is warning.
He says Scottish gardeners may have to pay more for seed and plants this year. They may also be confronted with a far more restricted range of plants to buy.
Imports from the EU that were harmonised with UK standards till December 2020 will now be subject to the same rules as imports from the rest of the world. This means products that were harmonised with UK standards till December 2020 may no longer be acceptable.
As a stark example, Mr Allan says petunias from the Netherlands now undergo 59 tests and this has added 8-13% to costs this year. It is likely some suppliers may no longer think it is worthwhile to export to the UK.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.