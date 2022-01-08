GARDENERS face a Brexit bombshell as new rules come into force, the Herald's horticultural expert Dave Allan is warning.

He says Scottish gardeners may have to pay more for seed and plants this year. They may also be confronted with a far more restricted range of plants to buy.

Imports from the EU that were harmonised with UK standards till December 2020 will now be subject to the same rules as imports from the rest of the world. This means products that were harmonised with UK standards till December 2020 may no longer be acceptable.

As a stark example, Mr Allan says petunias from the Netherlands now undergo 59 tests and this has added 8-13% to costs this year. It is likely some suppliers may no longer think it is worthwhile to export to the UK.

Click here to read Dave Allan's full column.