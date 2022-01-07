ENGLISH clubs would be willing to host Rangers and Celtic for one-off games at their stadiums while Covid crowd restrictions remain in Scotland.

But they will be looking to earn a huge six-figure sum for such accommodation, according to a report.

It has been said in recent days that Scottish football chiefs at Premiership clubs would consider moving games south to escape the current fan ban in place by Nicola Sturgeon & Co.

Only 500 supporters are allowed into matches as things stand north of the border, effectively keeping games behind closed doors. Such restrictions have yet to be implemented in England.

Now, it's reported that clubs in England would be keen to secure the financial boost of Rangers and Celtic fans, as it could allow them extra January transfer funds.

The Daily Mail say that English sides would entertain the idea of hosting one-off Scottish matches at their stadiums, however, they would be looking for over £250,000 to make it worthwhile.

The report also states that only matches involving the Old Firm would create sufficient revenue to peak the interest of those in England.

It's said that grounds with a capacity of over 30,000 in the north of England could be set to benefit, with Glasgow and Edinburgh within comfortable driving distance of such areas.

Sums of £250,000 or more for the host club would be considered highly attractive to teams outside the English top flight.

A senior club executive of an English side has been quoted in the report as saying "the matches would have to attract a lot of fans to make it work."

With just 500 supporters permitted at outdoor events from Boxing Day, Premiership clubs opted to bring the three-week winter break forward.

Ms Sturgeon has promised to review the current guidelines on January 17.

The Scottish Premiership is scheduled to resume on that date, when Celtic host Hibs.