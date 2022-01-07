WE live in turbulent times, but it certainly helps to feel organised by ensuring our diaries are in order for the year ahead. Making plans, resolutions, trying a new hobby or organising a trip can all elevate our mood significantly. And despite the pandemic, 2022 certainly promises an abundance of entertainment to look forward to. Here, we list a variety of reasons to remain excited about in the year ahead …

Celtic Connections, Glasgow

20 January – 6 February

January isn’t everyone’s favourite month, but in Glasgow the mood is always lifted by Celtic Connections – the annual festival celebrating the best in traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz and soul music. Every year showcases fresh creative talent from Scotland and abroad.

www.celticconnections.com

Scottish Ski Resorts reopen

Open until April 2022

Many skiers and snowboarders have already been taking advantage of the flurries of snow covering Scotland’s peaks. And with January typically being forecast as the best for snow, many of us will be heading to one of Scotland’s main ski resorts – Cairngorm Mountain, Glenshee, Glencoe, Nevis Range and The Lecht.

After enduring a difficult season last year, Scotland’s facilities will be thrilled to see Scots return to the slopes. Winter can feel gloomy for us all, but getting out with friends or family, and spending a day in the mountains with fresh air (and hopefully fresh powder snow) and some fantastic scenery is a day well-spent.

www.visitscotland.com/see-do/active/skiing-snowsports

The Burrell Collection, Glasgow

Reopening March

Following an extensive multi-million pound refurbishment, The Burrell Collection will be reopening to the public in March 2022.

Located in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park, the building will host new gallery spaces, displays and facilities, and has been redesigned to embrace a more efficient and sustainable low carbon model. Collections include objects from across the world including Asia and Europe representing five millennia of art and history – from the late medieval and early Renaissance, Chinese art, Islamic art and more.

A collection of Chinese pottery and porcelain produced over a five-thousand-year period (making it one of the most significant collections of Chinese Art in Europe), and paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Cézanne and Degas are among highlights to be found at The Burrell Collection. You can view more collection highlights online.

www.burrellcollection.com/collection-highlights

Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh

Opening Spring

Gleneagles is expanding operations and bringing its countryside opulence to Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square. Set to open next spring, this luxury hotel will offer visitors a choice of 33 rooms and suites each uniquely designed.

It will also feature all-day dining and drinking, a rooftop bar serving a seasonally rotating cocktail menu with expansive views and private entertainment options.

A former bank building has been utilised to great effect and adds to the style and charm of the surroundings.

The Gleneagles Townhouse is a new addition to Scotland’s impressive portfolio of luxury accommodation and is sure to be popular for celebrating special occasions or milestones.

www.gleneagles.com/townhouse

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, Fort William

21 – 22 May

Taking place at the scenic Nevis Range is one of the most iconic downhill mountain bike tracks on the world circuit. It easily takes the number one spot for its atmosphere with a huge local crowd turning up to support the riders through snow, sun, rain ... and midge.

Expect world-class action as the riders negotiate the rugged upper slopes of the track which then culminates in a series of jumps taking the riders across the finish line. In between events you can enjoy the World Cup village filled with the latest bike gear, team pits and tasty snacks. You might even bump into your favourite rider and grab a selfie.

www.fortwilliamworldcup.co.uk

The 150th Open, St Andrews

10 - 17 July

Summer 2022 will offer Scottish golf fans a treat with The 150th Open being held at the home of golf in St Andrews. The historic championship is sure to attract record crowds as the world’s greatest players come to Fife and fight for the Claret Jug.

The event marks the 30th time The Open has been played on the legendary Old Course in St Andrews. The atmosphere is sure to be electric as cheering crowds will watch the pros in action.

The town is also a great spot for a staycation with family and friends, and many will be extending the trip to book in a round of golf on some of Scotland’s most iconic courses.

www.theopen.com

Sustainable travel, Edinburgh

There’s plenty to be cheerful about when it comes to low-carbon, affordable travel. Lumo is a brand-new train service connecting Edinburgh and London, initially offering fares for as little as £14.90 in efforts to encourage more uptake in train travel between the two capitals.

Lumo boast that 60% of all single fares will cost £30 or less for transport down the east coast of the UK. While many of us would prefer to travel to London by train, prices can be high. Which is reason enough to be excited by this new alternative service. Lumo refers to itself as a “modern lifestyle travel brand” aiming to “shake up the industry and revolutionise travel”. The route will also stop at Stevenage, Newcastle and Morpeth.

www.lumo.co.uk

World’s first UNESCO trail

Scotland is now the first country in the world to bring together 13 UNESCO sites into one trail. Last year, many Scots decided to stay local on their travels and boosted the country’s tourism figures, with this iconic trail attracting thousands by bringing the country’s most iconic, geologically diverse and culturally significant sites together.

Celebrating Scottish cities as well as the best in nature, the trail stretches from the lowlands to the islands of St Kilda in the west, The North West Highlands Geopark, and the cities in the east with so much more in between.

The aim of the trail is for Scots and tourists to appreciate and explore the richness and scope of Scotland’s versatile landscapes, its ancient history, and the vibrant unique culture.

The trail encourages visitors to slow down, stay longer, visit all year round and to make sustainable travel

choices.

www.visitscotland.com/see-do/unesco-trail