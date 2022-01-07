Live traffic cameras show how main roads in and near Glasgow look as snow falls on Scotland.

The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across Glasgow and much of Scotland's East coast.

Meanwhile some schools started at 10am on Friday morning due to disruption and some roads were reportedly blocked with cars.

Here's the latest updates from live traffic cameras from main roads near Glasgow.

These images were taken around 10am on Friday morning (January 7, 2021).

M8 Glasgow Airport

Steady traffic flow can be seen on the M8 Glasgow Airport section. 

HeraldScotland: Photos via Traffic Scotland.Photos via Traffic Scotland.

M8 Whitecart Viaduct (E)

Traffic can be seen in a good flow along the M8 Whitecart Viaduct (E) Section.

HeraldScotland:

M8 Shieldhall

Here's how the roads look along the M8 Shieldhall.

HeraldScotland: All photos via Traffic Scotland.All photos via Traffic Scotland.

M8 Helen St

There's a few cars on the M8 Helen St with roads largely clear from snow.

HeraldScotland:

M8 Plantation

The snow makes for a beautiful scene with snow spotted on rooftops in the distance.

Here's how roads look around the M8 Plantation section.

HeraldScotland:

Glasgow traffic camera M8 Hilton

Roads are clear and open on this section of the M8 in Glasgow.

HeraldScotland:

Glasgow traffic camera M8 Kingston Br

Some more traffic seen on this road but the M8 appears to be clear in this stretch.

HeraldScotland: All traffic camera photo credit goes to Traffic Scotland.All traffic camera photo credit goes to Traffic Scotland.

M8 Charing X Tunnel

Here's the view over the M8 Charing X Tunnel section.

HeraldScotland: All photos in this article via Traffic Scotland live traffic cams.All photos in this article via Traffic Scotland live traffic cams.

M8 Provan

The M8 Provan section is largely clear - though you can see the impact of snow fall along the sides of the roads.

HeraldScotland: Traffic Scotland.Traffic Scotland.

M74 Kingston

You can see how snow has fallen over the Glasgow region in this photo.

HeraldScotland: All traffic camera photo credit goes to Traffic Scotland.All traffic camera photo credit goes to Traffic Scotland.

M74 Laurieston

There's quiet roads and bright skies on this stretch of the M74.

HeraldScotland:

M74 Caledonia Rd

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow so make sure to follow the Highway Code and adjust your driving to the conditions. Stay safe.

HeraldScotland: Photos via Traffic Scotland.Photos via Traffic Scotland.

M74 Polmadie

There's a few cars on the M74 but roads remain quiet and largely clear.

HeraldScotland: M74 Polmadie.M74 Polmadie.

 M74 Glasgow Rd

All these images are taken from Traffic Scotland's live traffic cameras.

HeraldScotland: Photos via Traffic Scotland.Photos via Traffic Scotland.

M74 Rutherglen

How have you found driving conditions so far today? Have roads been gritted for you?

Let us know your experience via news@glasgowtimes.co.uk

HeraldScotland:

M74 Cambuslang

Here's the view from live traffic cameras on the M74 Cambuslang.

HeraldScotland: Photos via Traffic Scotland.Photos via Traffic Scotland.

You can view more motorway and road live cameras via the Traffic Scotland website.