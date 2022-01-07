Live traffic cameras show how main roads in and near Glasgow look as snow falls on Scotland.
The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across Glasgow and much of Scotland's East coast.
Meanwhile some schools started at 10am on Friday morning due to disruption and some roads were reportedly blocked with cars.
Here's the latest updates from live traffic cameras from main roads near Glasgow.
These images were taken around 10am on Friday morning (January 7, 2021).
M8 Glasgow Airport
Steady traffic flow can be seen on the M8 Glasgow Airport section.
M8 Whitecart Viaduct (E)
Traffic can be seen in a good flow along the M8 Whitecart Viaduct (E) Section.
M8 Shieldhall
Here's how the roads look along the M8 Shieldhall.
M8 Helen St
There's a few cars on the M8 Helen St with roads largely clear from snow.
M8 Plantation
The snow makes for a beautiful scene with snow spotted on rooftops in the distance.
Here's how roads look around the M8 Plantation section.
Glasgow traffic camera M8 Hilton
Roads are clear and open on this section of the M8 in Glasgow.
Glasgow traffic camera M8 Kingston Br
Some more traffic seen on this road but the M8 appears to be clear in this stretch.
M8 Charing X Tunnel
Here's the view over the M8 Charing X Tunnel section.
M8 Provan
The M8 Provan section is largely clear - though you can see the impact of snow fall along the sides of the roads.
M74 Kingston
You can see how snow has fallen over the Glasgow region in this photo.
M74 Laurieston
There's quiet roads and bright skies on this stretch of the M74.
M74 Caledonia Rd
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow so make sure to follow the Highway Code and adjust your driving to the conditions. Stay safe.
M74 Polmadie
There's a few cars on the M74 but roads remain quiet and largely clear.
M74 Glasgow Rd
All these images are taken from Traffic Scotland's live traffic cameras.
M74 Rutherglen
How have you found driving conditions so far today? Have roads been gritted for you?
Let us know your experience via news@glasgowtimes.co.uk
M74 Cambuslang
Here's the view from live traffic cameras on the M74 Cambuslang.
You can view more motorway and road live cameras via the Traffic Scotland website.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.