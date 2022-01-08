David Tennant is best-known as the tenth incarnation of The Doctor in Doctor Who and DI Alec Hardy in the crime drama Broadchurch. He's even played serial killer Dennis Nilsen but this a view of him you've probably not seen before.
Here is the Bathgate-born actor as a young hopeful at Glasgow's Royal Conservatoire, formerly the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama Tennant. He attended classes as a schoolboy and Tennant has contributed to a new book about the institution’s first 175 years.
Entitled Royal Conservatoire of Scotland: Raising the Curtain, it is a detailed history of a distinguished academy that first saw life, in 1847, as the Glasgow Athenaeum...and the many famous names that have graced it.
Read the full feature on Scotland's School for Stars by clicking here
