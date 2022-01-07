SIX in ten Covid patients in December and January were admitted to hospital 'because of' their infection, according to the first audit data for Scotland.
The report by Public Health Scotland, which is based on an analysis of patient records at Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Grampian health boards at the end of December and beginning of January, indicated that 60 per cent were in hospital as a result of illness caused by their infections.
It is the first analysis since the Omicron variant became dominant, and compares to around 68% between March and August when Delta was the main strain circulating in Scotland.
The remainder are patients 'with' Covid who have tested positive for the virus but are in hospital for other reasons.
PHS noted that there were "a disproportionately greater number of older people in hospital ‘because of’ COVID19 compared to ‘with’ COVID-19", adding: "People aged 65 and older account for 42% of all hospital admissions ‘because of’ Covid-19 but just 26% of all admissions ‘with’ Covid-19."
It comes amid evidence that the Omicron variant may cause milder disease, although it is still unclear whether that will remain the case as it increasingly spreads among the older population.
Younger people have accounted for the vast majority of Omicron cases so far.
More to follow
