NOVAK DJOKOVIC has broken his silence for the first time since being confined to hotel quarantine in Australia.
The Tennis star has become embroiled in a row over the Covid vaccine Down Under.
The World No.1 was granted medical exemption to play in the Aussie Open this month, with all players needing to be fully vaccinated.
However, after his arrival into the country, Djokovic had his visa revoked after a lengthy stand-off at Melbourne Airport with the authorities.
He is currently holed up in a hotel in the city to isolate.
And he has broken his silence on the situation, as he thanked his supporters and family.
He took to Instagram: "Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support.
"I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated."
In a message written in Serbian, he also commented: "Thank you to my family, Serbia and all good people across the world who are sending me support.
"Thanks to dear god for health."
Furious fans began to congregate outside the Park Hotel in Carlton in protest of his quarantine and having his visa stripped from him.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment