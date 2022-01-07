AYR UNITED have appointed Lee Bullen as their new head coach.

The former Dunfermline, Falkirk and Sheffield Wednesday player leaves the Owls backroom staff to take up the role.

Bullen took up the position of the League One side's under-23s manager in August 2020 in his most recent job at Wednesday, where he has spent almost 20 years.

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the appointment, however, Ayr have yet to announce the deal on their side.

They have tweeted to tease the announcement though, with a series of emojis.

Wednesday wished their club hero well as he takes up the management role with the Championship club, who currently sit seventh, four points off the foot of the table.

Their short statement reads: "Lee Bullen has been appointed Head Coach of Scottish Championship club Ayr United.

"He joined Wednesday on a free transfer in the summer of 2004 and went on to earn legendary status in these parts.

"Bullen captained Paul Sturrock’s side to promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2005, one of 148 appearances for Wednesday as a player.

"The 50-year-old famously played in all 11 positions having taken the goalkeeping gloves during a Championship away game at Millwall in February 2006.

"Bullen joined Falkirk on a two-year contract in 2008 and later went on to become the Bairns assistant manager, before returning to Hillsborough in an academy coaching role.

"He was promptly promoted to first team duty and went on to lead Wednesday as caretaker manager on three separate occasions.

"Bullen took up the position of our Under-23s manager in August 2020, playing a key role in the development of young Owls rising through the ranks.

"The native Scot now moves back to his homeland and departs with the sincere thanks and very best wishes of everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday. Good luck, Bully!"