Drivers are being warned they could receive a £1,000 fine for a simple mistake when using their gears.

Motorists who coast in neutral could be hit with a four-figure fine for believing in a common driving myth.

Coasting your car does not save petrol and can in fact damage your vehicle.

The risk of fine is due to drivers at risk of not being in control of their car.

It is not specifically illegal to coast your car downhill however if an accident occurs and you are not in full control of your vehicle you are at risk of having committed an offence.

Rule 122 of the Highway Code states that: "Coasting, a term describing a vehicle travelling in neutral or with the clutch pressed down., can reduce driver control."

£1,000 warning to UK drivers

Motorist could be fined from police, or even be disqualified if the driver is deemed out of control of the car warns LeaseLoco.

John Wilmot, chief executive of LeaseLoco, said: "When we drive downhill in gear our engine ECU detects that the accelerator isn’t engaged and cuts fuel from going into the fuel injectors.

"We use no fuel or very little when driving downhill in gear. However, when we drive downhill in neutral our engine and wheels become disconnected.

"This forces a small amount of fuel to be sent to the engine due to the car not receiving the rotational power it needs from the wheels, instead of drawing that power directly from the wheels."