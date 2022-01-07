JOHN SOUTTAR admits he is now aiming to produce good coffee as well as performances on the pitch for Hearts and Scotland after opening his own cafe.

The defender recently started the new business - called Maison Dieu - in Brechin with friend and former Dundee United team-mate Euan Spark.

The idea first emerged during the nadir of suffering a relapse to his second Achilles tear in August 2020 - a time when Souttar feared for his football career.

However, with Souttar now a prime target for a host of clubs, thought to include Rangers, Sheffield United and Stoke City as his contract runs down at Tynecastle, the 25-year-old is not planning to hang up the boots for the apron just yet.

Souttar, speaking to Four Four Two, said: “The idea started after my second Achilles injury. Rightly or wrongly you have moments when you consider the worst case scenario. What if I don’t make it back?

“It’s a business but more of a passion. I like the idea of opening more places and employing local people.

“I’ve always liked coffee and had a general interest in the process, so we did a few courses and it developed from there.

“Every dressing room has a coffee club - there’s been a cultural change, when previoulsy lads might have headed to the pub or bookies.

“What surprised me is how much goes into it before that bag of coffee arrives in Brechin.

“We’ve learned a lot about how much work people do on African and South American farms - how often they’re exploited and how unfair the system can be.

“We pay more than we have to for coffee but we want people to get a fair price. We can trace the stuff we buy back to farms in Colombia and Brazil. It’s heartbreaking to think how much people are ripped off.”

Souttar looks certain to depart Hearts this summer after getting back to his best following a nightmare run with injury.

The centre-half marked his return to the Scotland set-up in November with a goal and man of the match performance in the crucial World Cup qualifying group victory over Denmark

Souttar admits that game was a significant one given his own personal torment.

He added: “I still smile thinking about it, and I don’t mind saying I was emotional on the night.

“It’s always meant a lot to be involved with Scotland at any age. I’m from the North East, where so many of the travelling Tartan Army come from.

“It felt like a big step to have made the breakthrough three years ago and then cruel when the injuries hit.

“There are some lonely days in rehab. I think it all came out when I scored.

“My family, friends and the people at Hearts deserve so much credit for helping me to keep my head up.

“The third Achilles injury was the hardest to deal with because you know how gruelling the rehab in front of you will be - it’s tough to take.”