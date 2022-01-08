More than 12,000 new coronavirus cases further deaths have been recorded during the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 12,602 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported since Friday.
In that time 26 deaths have also been registered of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days.
This is the highest daily total since 2 December, when the toll was 27.
The overall death toll now stands at 9,905 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,470 as of 2 January.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 57,907 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 25.1% were positive.
A total of 48 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,362 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,390,076 while 4,041,550 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,082,231 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
