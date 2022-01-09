ST JOHNSTONE boss Callum Davidson is keen to make a move for Hibernian midfielder Melker Hallberg after missing out on Celtic ace Liam Shaw. 

Saints are on the hunt for some fresh legs in their midfield this January window as they aim for rebuild that will see them off the foot of the Premiership table.

Hallberg has struggled for game time at Easter Road recently and it is understood that boss Shaun Maloney is open to letting him leave.

A loan deal until the end of the season could be agreed although reports have suggested that Hallberg is keen on a permanent deal.

Saints have already snapped up Nadir Ciftci, Tony Gallacher and Dan Cleary this window.