POLICE Scotland say they will look into claims from Shay Logan that he was allegedly racially abused by Clyde fans on Saturday.
The right-back was playing at Broadwood Stadium as his side Cove Rangers ran out 1-0 winners in the League One encounter.
The 33-year-old took to social media to claim he was called a "monkey".
The ex-Aberdeen player wrote on Twitter: “Today’s chants from the Clyde fans a little bit more naughtier.
“‘You’re a s*** plumber’. ‘Shay you f***** diddy bam’. ‘Shay you sheep sh****** b******’.
“And the chant of the day and my personal favourite. ‘Shay get back in your box you monkey’.
“Could be wrong but monkeys normally stay in trees and cages could be wrong like.
“Well this little monkey rocked up to Clyde, brushed your team and took three points.
Clyde launched an official investigation into the alleged matter on Saturday evening.
Police have yet to receive an official report regarding Logan's claims.
However, they have now revealed they will enter discussions with both clubs to look at the circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Although no formal complaint has been made to police regarding an alleged racial incident at Broadwood Stadium on Saturday, 8 January, we will be liaising with the clubs involved to establish the full circumstances."
