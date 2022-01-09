MARTIN BOYLE has reportedly been offered a mega money move to Saudi Arabia. 

The Scottish Sun say that the Hibs star has been tabled a deal where he could earn £1million-a-year. 

The report states that the Australian international is very keen to explore the opportunity at a mystery Middle East club. 

It's said that Boyle could sign a minimum of a two-year-deal. 

It's also no surprise to hear that the potential jaw-dropping riches have turned the attacker's head. 

Saudi Arabian Pro-League side Al Faisaly previously had a £500,000 bid for Boyle booted out by the Easter Road side. 

Hibs are in firm control of the situation having persuaded the 28-year-old winger to sign a new contract until 2024 at the end of last summer.

It's reported that they will look to get at least £3m for the frontman, with Shaun Maloney desperate to keep a hold of his star player. 