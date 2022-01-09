A STRETCH of a busy Glasgow motorway is currently closed following a "multi-vehicle" crash.
Traffic Scotland reported that the crash took place on the M8 westbound between junction 23 (Dumbreck) and junction 24 (Helen Street) shortly after 2pm today.
The motorway closed to westbound traffic after junction 22 (Plantation) at around 2.20pm.
❗️ UPDATE⌚️ 14.43#M8 W/B ⛔️ CLOSED after J22 due to ongoing incident at J23.— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 9, 2022
Heavy congestion from J20 / #M74 and on #M77 S/B to J1.#usealtroute pic.twitter.com/WMskIfApQW
Drivers are being warned of heavy congestion from junction 20 of the M74 and on the M77 southbound to junction 1.
Glasgow City Council's Traffic Control and Management (TRAFFCOM) team confirmed a diversion is in place via the M77 southbound.
Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes and to allow extra time for their journeys.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.