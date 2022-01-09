A STRETCH of a busy Glasgow motorway is currently closed following a "multi-vehicle" crash.

Traffic Scotland reported that the crash took place on the M8 westbound between junction 23 (Dumbreck) and junction 24 (Helen Street) shortly after 2pm today. 

The motorway closed to westbound traffic after junction 22 (Plantation) at around 2.20pm. 

Drivers are being warned of heavy congestion from junction 20 of the M74 and on the M77 southbound to junction 1. 

Glasgow City Council's Traffic Control and Management (TRAFFCOM) team confirmed a diversion is in place via the M77 southbound. 

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes and to allow extra time for their journeys. 

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. 