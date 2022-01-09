A 56-YEAR-OLD man has been pronounced dead after police responded to a concern for person call earlier today.
Police were called to the M8 motorway near Junction 23 westbound at around 2.05pm this afternoon.
Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for around three hours.
His next of kin have been informed and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police responded to a concern for person call on the M8 motorway near to Junction 23 westbound, Glasgow around 2.05pm on Sunday, January 9.
"Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Next of kin have been made aware.
"The road was closed for around three hours and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.