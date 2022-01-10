US comedian Bob Saget has died aged 65, police have confirmed.

He was known for his roles starring in US sitcoms including Full House, its sequel Fuller House and as the narrator in How I Met Your Mother.

Police confirmed Saget was pronounced dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida following reports of an unresponsive man at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Saget was identified and pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said no signs of foul play or drug use were found. His exact cause of death remains unclear.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget had just begun his new 2022 stand up tour and had earlier tweeted about his show in Jacksonville, expressing his delight at being back performing.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he tweeted.

“Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening.

“I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t.”

Stars pay tribute to Bob Saget

Celebrities have expressed their shock and sadness at his passing online.

British comedian and Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas called Saget a “magnificently naughty comedian”.

“In terrible shock of the horrible news of Bob Saget’s sudden passing,” Lucas tweeted.

“He was a warm, kind, humble man and a magnificently naughty comedian, always treading the line so deftly. He will be greatly missed.”

He added: “Bob Saget was a powerhouse comedian who would make your sides hurt but he was so humble and unassuming about it.

“He was so gracious to others and so excited and inspired by up-and-coming comedians. He really set a great example of how to be generous and encouraging to newcomers.”

US TV host and actor Whoopi Goldberg wrote: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget with your huge heart and abject lunacy.

“My condolences to his daughters & other family.”

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

Star Trek actor George Takei said that “America’s Dad” Bob Saget, had been a “regular presence” in his household.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget,” he said.

“Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.

“Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls”.

Jim Carrey wrote on Twitter: “Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake.”