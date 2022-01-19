The New Year is a great time for garden planning and a perfect opportunity to think about honing the gardening skills you may be missing or want to perfect.

Whether you are a beginner gardener or an accomplished plants pro, or even want to swap careers for one in horticulture, there’s a wealth of courses out there to help you on your way. You can learn how to make compost, create beautiful flower borders or grow your own vegetables, as well as propagation, soil science and garden design. “When it comes to enhancing your skills and knowledge with a course, then the game-changer in choosing the right course for you really comes down to your interests and passion,” says Suzanne Moss, head of education and learning at the RHS. “It should be something that interests and motivates you to ensure you get the most from the learning experience.

“RHS short courses and workshops (run over a couple of hours to three days), delivered at all RHS Gardens, range from pruning to propagation to art, photography and garden design. “Another key factor is your end goal - what do you want to achieve? Are you looking for a course that captivates your personal interest or wanting to turn a huge passion for gardening into a career?

“If you are looking to grow your own curiosity, then a shorter course may be the ideal start and a great way to meet like-minded individuals with the same passion.” Of course the cost of the course, the time you are able to commit and more importantly location are key factors to consider.

The MyGardenSchool Horticultural Courses are easily accessible from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling or Perth (https://www.learningwithexperts.comgardening/gardening-courses-scotland).

There are also some great online courses you can do.

Here are just a few other courses available for 2022:

For future garden designers

This course - whether you choose to do it for one, two or three years, on campus or online - should set you in good stead for a career in garden design. Modules covered include design, design analysis, planting design and construction, while teaching is given by professional designers who help students gain spatial awareness and visualisation skills and an understanding of design as it relates to the garden. Inchbald Diploma Garden Design (www.inchbald.co.uk), Inchbald School of Design, London, from £7,015 Online courses start on April 19 - visit the website for further details.

For wildlife lovers

This online course is ideal for gardeners of all abilities who want to make their garden wildlife-friendly but still have the garden they want, not just a wilderness. Chelsea gold medal-winner Andy McIndoe offers advice on attracting wildlife, whether you have a huge garden or a tiny plot, while keeping the garden beautiful.

He’ll cover plants which attract wildlife, wildlife-friendly habitats, what to do and what to avoid and the importance of pollinators.

Gardening for wildlife with Andy McIndoe (learningwithexperts.com); online, start when you like, four-week tutor access for personalised assignment feedback and coaching, £125 For propagation learners.

The RHS offers several options for individuals to kick-start a career in horticulture. “Our regulated RHS Qualifications at Level 2, delivered part-time by approved partners nationwide, are highly regarded by employers and are the ideal starting point,” says Moss.

“These qualifications are also hugely popular with leisure learners and we have seen a significant increase in interest following the pandemic. “Our full- time Level 2 work-based horticultural apprenticeships delivered at all RHS gardens provide an excellent opportunity for people with little or no experience to grow their skills and knowledge working alongside RHS horticulturists.

Apprentices are employed and therefore paid whilst learning and we are currently accepting applications to start in August 2022 (applications close Mar 1).”

For details visit: rhs.org.uk/education-learning/courses-workshops.

HANNAH STEPHENSON