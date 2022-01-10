You'd be forgiven if you've never heard of Wordle, the word-based game that has taken Twitter by storm.

The simple game was created by software engineer Josh Wardel from Brookly, New York.

The free game is available for everyone to play on their Web browser, and the best part is there are no adverts and you don't need to sign up for anything.

Wordle is a daily game that people are encouraged to keep the word to themselves.

Wordle 204 3/6



Back in business.



🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩

⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 9, 2022

How to play Wordle

The aim of the game is to find a word, with six attempts to fill in the blanks of a five-letter word.

The game uses the same rules as Scrabble, where only real words are allowed both in guesses and the result.

If you get a letter in the right spot and from the correct word, the square turns green.

But if the guessed letter is in the word but not in the right spot, the square turns yellow.

Letters which is wrong turn grey to help the process of elimination for the six tries.

Players get one chance a day to solve each game and the website helps keep track of wins, plays, and streaks.

Once you finish the puzzle a timer counting down the hours till you can next play will appear.

You can share the results on share via a spoil-free way using an emoji-fied version, which appears when you click the share button.

Play the game via the website.