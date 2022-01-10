You'd be forgiven if you've never heard of Wordle, the word-based game that has taken Twitter by storm.
The simple game was created by software engineer Josh Wardel from Brookly, New York.
The free game is available for everyone to play on their Web browser, and the best part is there are no adverts and you don't need to sign up for anything.
Wordle is a daily game that people are encouraged to keep the word to themselves.
Wordle 204 3/6— Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 9, 2022
Back in business.
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
How to play Wordle
The aim of the game is to find a word, with six attempts to fill in the blanks of a five-letter word.
The game uses the same rules as Scrabble, where only real words are allowed both in guesses and the result.
If you get a letter in the right spot and from the correct word, the square turns green.
But if the guessed letter is in the word but not in the right spot, the square turns yellow.
Letters which is wrong turn grey to help the process of elimination for the six tries.
Players get one chance a day to solve each game and the website helps keep track of wins, plays, and streaks.
Once you finish the puzzle a timer counting down the hours till you can next play will appear.
You can share the results on share via a spoil-free way using an emoji-fied version, which appears when you click the share button.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.