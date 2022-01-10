Tributes have been paid following the death of a renowned Scottish obstetrician after a long battle with Covid-19.

Fiona Denison, a Professor of Translational Obstetrics at the University of Edinburgh died yesterday.

Her brother Alan Denison, a radiologist with NHS Grampian and Postgraduate Dean at Aberdeen University, led tributes to Prof Denison, who was also a talented artist.

He said: "My sister died yesterday following a long battle with Covid.

"A gifted, kind and compassionate obstetrician, researcher, teacher, academic, musician, friend, wife, mother, auntie and daughter. RIP."

No further details were released about her illness.

Prof Denison was director of the Tommy's National Centre for Maternity Improvement, which works to prevent stillbirths and premature births across the UK.

She recognised that many babies die during or shortly after childbirth due to gaps in the monitoring process and led a project to develop medical devices to try to improve processes.

She was also the Chief Executive of Birthing Solutions and created a mirror to help midwives and new mums view the birthing process more easily and for which she won a number of awards.

She was a finalist in the 2013 NHS Lothian Health Hero awards, nominated by one of her patients for her concern for patient wellbeing.

Nicolas Mills, a Professor of Cardiology at Edinburgh University wrote on Twitter: "Fiona was a brilliant doctor and researcher, and a lovely, kind and generous person. "She will be missed by so many."

Dr Anna Dover, a Consultant in Endocrinology and Diabetes, shared a painting that Prof Denison had created for her while she was convalescing.

She wrote: "Fiona faced her illness with great bravery and strength. She will be much missed. My condolences to you and the family. She painted this for me during her convalescence. RIP."