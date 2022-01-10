DUNDEE have announced that Shaun Byrne has signed a contract extension until 2024.
Byrne moved to Dens Park in 2019 and has since made 73 appearances for the club.
The former Livingston midfielder has been a key member of the Dundee squad throughout his time at in the city of discovery and he helped to gain promotion via the Premiership play-offs last season.
Byrne's new two-year deal sees him commit his future to the club until the summer of 2024.
Dundee boss James McPake has confirmed that Byrne will return to first-team action when the Premiership gets back underway next week.
The 28-year-old has been out for three months after suffering a knee injury in an October clash against Aberdeen.
McPake said: “He’s doing really well and we’re pleased with him.
“Charlie Adam is in full training.
“I’m hopeful they’ll be ready for Livingston. Shaun we have to be a bit more careful on because it’s been a long time.
“Charlie will certainly be fit and ready to go barring any unforeseen circumstances.”
