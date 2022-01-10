HEARTS have confirmed the capture of Australian international Nathaniel Atkinson.
The 22-year-old arrives at Tynecastle from Melbourne City on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
The right-back has been linked with a switch to the Jambos for some time.
Speaking to Hearts TV, the Aussie conveyed his delight at getting the transfer over the line - claiming the deal represents a "match made in heaven".
He said: "It took some time to get it all sorted with Visas and such, but It's good to finally be here.
"I first heard about Hearts' interest about a month or two ago. I had gotten to a stage in my career where I was ready to play in Europe, and fortunately Hearts were interested.
"It was a match made in heaven and things moved pretty quickly after that."
A familiar face awaits the player, with former Australia Olympics team-mate Cammy Devlin at Tynecastle.
✈️🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/ae08Yn7qk8— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) January 10, 2022
The midfield maestro cheekily took to social media to try and speed up the move, with the right-back looking forward to teaming up once again with his old friend.
He added: "I've known Cammy for about three years; first met in the junior Australian camps. We hit it off straight away; he's a bit of a rascal! It'll be good to see him again.
"A lot of Australians have come here, done well and had a great career out of it. I think that's pleasing and reassuring that this was the right move for me."
