HEARTS forward Jamie Walker is on the verge of joining Bradford City on loan.
The 28-year-old has only managed four Premiership substitute outings this season and despite scoring in last month’s victory at Dundee, manager Robbie Neilson will not stand in the player’s way of a move.
Walker - in his second spell at Tynecastle - hit the 50 goal milestone last February but has been pushed down the pecking order this term by the likes of Barrie McKay and Ben Woodburn.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admitted his interest in Walker in December while the player has also been linked with Livingston.
But it appears that Walker will now sign a short-term deal with the English League Two side - managed by former Ross County boss Derek Adams - until the end of the season.
Walker is likely to have played his last game for Hearts with his deal at the Gorgie outfit also expiring this summer.
Hearts defender Jamie Brandon, meanwhile, has joined Championship side Morton on loan until the end of the season.
The right back has been plagued by injury and has not played for Hearts since January 2021.
