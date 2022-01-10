MARK WILSON has branded Shaun Maloney the ‘most professional and dedicated’ of all his team-mates.

And he is convinced that same single-minded drive and determination will ensure his former Celtic pal is a success as Hibernian manager.

The pair were colleagues at Parkhead over the course of four seasons and Maloney made a massive impression on Wilson on and off the pitch,

The new Hibs boss has since applied his commitment and work ethic to life after playing, first with Celtic’s development squad and then as assistant to Roberto Martinez with Belgium.

Now in his first full managerial role at Easter Road, Wilson has backed the former Scotland, Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic attacker to be a hit in the dugout.

He said: “I was lucky enough to play with Shaun and he was probably the most professional and dedicated footballer that I ever came across.

“I was chatting to him a couple of weeks before he got the Hibs job, with no clue that he was getting that, and he was still the same guy.

“He’s still very driven, very smart and takes his football very seriously.

“There is a difference in football management - it’s about controlling the dressing room and the characters within that.

“But I think Shaun will take that on board no problem at all, and he’s also got a good staff round about him.”