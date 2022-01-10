HIBS have reportedly rejected a £2million offer for their star man Martin Boyle.
Saudi club Al-Faisaly have had their bid rejected by the Easter Road side.
The same side are believed to have failed with a £500,000 offer just weeks before Christmas.
Now, according to Sky Sports, Hibs have knocked back their latest offer for the Australian international.
Boyle has 14 goals in all compeitions so far this campaign.
He is contracted to the Edinburgh side until the summer of 2024.
