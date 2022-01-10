HIBS have signed Rocky Bushiri from Norwich City.
The 22-year-old centre-back has joined the Easter Road side on loan until the end of the season.
However, the Edinburgh side do hold an option-to-buy clause as part of the deal, with the transfer details already agreed.
The strong and quick 6ft 2’ defender caught the eye in Belgium becoming the youngest-ever debutant for KV Oostende and featuring regularly in their top-flight at a young age.
Bushiri is the fourth player to join Hibs during the January transfer window.
Shaun Maloney said: “Rocky is a talented young player who will offer us real versatility in different defensive positions.
“Technically, he is very good in possession, and he shows good aggression and speed in defensive actions.
“Along with all the staff, I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him adapt to a new league and our style of play.”
