Special stamps celebrating The Rolling Stones will be released next week, Royal Mail has announced.

The band celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, having been formed in London in 1962 and the 12 stamps will pay tribute tot the band.

Eight of the stamps will feature images from some of their most famous performances over the years, including dates such as 1969’s London Hyde Park show held on July 5, just two days after the death of founding member Brian Jones.

The free outdoor festival, marketed as The Stones In The Park, saw the live debut of his replacement guitarist, Mick Taylor, who was later replaced by Ronnie Wood.

Other performances to feature on the eight stamps include those from Rotterdam, Netherlands, in August 1995 and their gig at the Knebworth Festival in August 1976.

A further four stamps will be available in a miniature sheet format and will feature two shots of the band together and two of their vintage worldwide tour posters.

The Rolling Stones – Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards – worked closely with Royal Mail on the issue of the stamps, which also feature drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August last year.

They are only the fourth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue, Royal Mail said, following The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016 and Queen in 2020.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of public affairs and policy, said: “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones.

“They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

The stamps go on sale from January 20 and can be ordered from today on the Royal Mail website.