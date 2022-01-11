A Scottish podcast, now in its 4th season is continuing to attract new listeners through their weekly crime based podcasts.

The podcast “Which Murderer”, launched in 2018, and chaired by Melanie and Holly, and published every Friday where it is available to download and listen to through iTunes as a podcast.

Click image to listen to podcast on iTunes

The show which attracts a few thousand downloads each week, focusses on two true crime murders, with each weeks podcast featuring a theme that Melanie and Holly both delve into around the methods and motives behind the murders. Each show is rounded off by a listener game called ‘Which would you rather’. A gruesome but fun game for them and for their listeners to choose which murder they would prefer most if you HAD to choose.

With each episode running for around 40 mins, some of the teams popular podcasts have covered topics such as Murdered on Set, Crocodile Tears, Politicians and Murders, Sportspeople Who Murder and this weeks topical episode discussing the very sad recent murder of Sarah Everard with the theme Trusted Profession Murders.

And its that format that’s proving to be the shows success.

Melanie and Holly have always enjoyed documentary style shows, especially relating to crime and murders, where real life situations provide an incite into the people involved in them, and the combination of real life drama and reading crime novels, provided a perfect storm to launch their podcast back in 2018.

Scene from the Newgate Calendar, Rev. Thomas Hunter murdering his two pupils - stock illustration Vintage illustration of Scene from the Newgate Calendar, Rev. Thomas Hunter murdering his two pupils, the sons of Mr Gordon. Hunter was executed by hanging on 22nd of August, 1700, near Edinburgh, Scotland.

The team ask for their listeners to contribute to each show, and it appears to be working with their True Crime Podcast getting a 5 star rating on iTunes, and weekly traffic continuing to grow.

You can tune into this weeks Podcast of download any of the previous seasons on iTunes HERE , or you can follow the show on other social platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok searching under the name @whichmurderer

To participate in the show and share ideas and show topics, you can visit their website at www.whichmurderer.com