Nicola Sturgeon will give a Coronavirus update to MSPs today. On Monday, January 11, the First Minister suggested the Scottish government is moving away from long term restrictions.
She said the country must ask itself “what adaptations to pre-pandemic life” will be required as we move towards living with the virus.
She told STV: “Sometimes when you hear people talk about learning to live with Covid, what seems to be suggested is that one morning we’ll wake up and not have to worry about it anymore, and not have to do anything to try to contain and control it.
“That’s not what I mean when I say ‘learning to live with it’. Instead, we will have to ask ourselves what adaptations to pre-pandemic life – face coverings, for example – might be required in the longer term to enable us to live with it with far fewer protective measures.”
Watch Nicola Sturgeon update live
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give an update around 2pm, Tuesday January 11.
